Russia's Alrosa sees 2020 sales at 25 mln carats - CFO

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM is forecasting sales at 25 million carats in 2020, with revenues at $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion, Chief Financial Officer Alexei Filippovsky said on a call on Friday.

The world's largest producer of rough diamonds reported an 87% slide in first-quarter net profit earlier on Friday and said its future results were likely to suffer from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((p.ivanova@thomsonreuters.com;))

