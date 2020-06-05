ALRS

Russia's Alrosa sees 2020 sales at 25 mln carats - CFO

Contributor
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Russian diamond producer Alrosa is forecasting sales at 25 million carats in 2020, with revenues at $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion, Chief Financial Officer Alexei Filippovsky said on a call on Friday.

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM is forecasting sales at 25 million carats in 2020, with revenues at $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion, Chief Financial Officer Alexei Filippovsky said on a call on Friday.

The world's largest producer of rough diamonds reported an 87% slide in first-quarter net profit earlier on Friday and said its future results were likely to suffer from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((p.ivanova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALRS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters