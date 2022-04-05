US Markets
ALRS

Russia's Alrosa seeks special licence for Eurobond payment

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russian diamond producer Alrosa has asked its trustee to apply to the UK's sanctions regulator for a special licence to allow the company to make coupon payments on its $500 million Eurobond.

April 5 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM has asked its trustee to apply to the UK's sanctions regulator for a special licence to allow the company to make coupon payments on its $500 million Eurobond.

Alrosa said that UK sancions currently make it "technically impossible" to pay the coupon due on April 9, amounting $11.6 million.

"The company asked its Principal Paying Agent and the Trustee (The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch and BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited respectively) to apply to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) to issue a special licence allowing the issuer or the guarantor to make the coupon payment," Alrosa said on Tuesday.

Several Russian companies, including Severatal CHMF.MM and Evraz EVRE.L, have also applied to the OFSI to facilitate their Eurobond payments.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALRS BK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular