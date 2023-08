Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM on Monday reported a first-half net profit of 55.6 billion roubles ($551 million), down 35% from 85.3 billion a year earlier.

The company said its revenue in the first six months of the year rose 0.16% to 188.2 billion roubles.

($1 = 100.8975 roubles)

(Reporting by Felix Light; editing by Jason Neely)

