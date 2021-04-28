Russia's Alrosa recommends record high H2 dividend

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Alrosa ALRS.MM. the world's largest producer of diamonds, said on Wednesday its board of directors had recommended a record half-year dividend payment of 70.3 billion roubles ($938 million)representing 80% of its free cash flow.

"80% of free cash flow is a generous payment. The market is probably not bad for diamonds from Alrosa's point of view," said Yuriy Vlasov, senior analyst at Sova Capital.

The dividend amounts to 9.54 roubles ($0.13) per share for the second half of 2020.

Shares in the state-controlled company rose 1.6% in Moscow, outperforming a 0.4% fall in the broader index .IMOEX.

The recommended dividend is Alrosa's only payment for 2020 and 47% higher than the one for full 2019.

The firm, which competes with Anglo American AAL.L unit De Beers, did not pay a dividend for the first half of 2020 as the pandemic hit demand.

"The decision confirms the Company's commitment to balancing the interests of shareholders and robust financial stability of the business," CEO Sergey Ivanov said in a statement.

Alrosa's 2020 net profit fell by 49% to 32.2 billion roubles on lower sales and a weaker rouble.

Its net debt remained low with net debt to EBITDA standing at 0.4 at the end of December.

($1 = 74.9225 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

