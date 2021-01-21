Russia's Alrosa quarterly sales more than doubled year on year

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM said on Thursday its diamond sales more than doubled year on year to 17 million carats in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Alrosa's fourth-quarter production fell by 20% to 7.1 million carats, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair)

