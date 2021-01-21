Russia's Alrosa quarterly sales more than doubled year on year

ALRS

Russian diamond producer Alrosa said on Thursday its diamond sales more than doubled year on year to 17 million carats in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Alrosa's fourth-quarter production fell by 20% to 7.1 million carats, the company said in a statement.

