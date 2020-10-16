Russia's Alrosa quarterly diamond production up 62%

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa's third-quarter production grew by 62% quarter on quarter to 9.2 million carats, it said on Friday.

Sales of rough and polished diamonds were at $589 million in the third quarter, a near-sevenfold increase on the previous three months but down 4% year on year, Alrosa added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

