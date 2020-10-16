ALRS

Russia's Alrosa quarterly diamond production up 62%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa's third-quarter production grew by 62% quarter on quarter to 9.2 million carats, it said on Friday.

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa's third-quarter production grew by 62% quarter on quarter to 9.2 million carats, it said on Friday.

Sales of rough and polished diamonds were at $589 million in the third quarter, a near-sevenfold increase on the previous three months but down 4% year on year, Alrosa added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALRS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters