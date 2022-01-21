ALRS

Russia's Alrosa Q4 sales down 45% year on year

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM said on Friday its fourth quarter diamond sales fell by 45% from a year earlier to 9.4 million carats due to a high base effect.

Alrosa's fourth-quarter production rose by 29% to 9.1 million carats, the company said in a statement.

