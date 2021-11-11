ALRS

Russia's Alrosa posts profit jump on recovering diamond demand

Contributor
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

State-controlled Russian diamond producer Alrosa on Thursday said recovering sales helped it to more than triple third-quarter net profit to 25 billion roubles ($354 million).

Adds detail, executive comment, context

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - State-controlled Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM on Thursday said recovering sales helped it to more than triple third-quarter net profit to 25 billion roubles ($354 million).

The world's largest producer of rough diamonds, which competes with Anglo American AAL.L unit De Beers, is gradually restoring output after last year's 22% reduction to 30 million carats when global diamond sales were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for diamond jewellery grew in double-digit percentages in the third quarter, said finance chief Alexey Philippovskiy, adding that global diamond output would remain 20–25% below the pre-pandemic levels in the coming years.

Alrosa's third-quarter sales rose by 83% year on year to 9.2 million carats of diamonds.

The company also said it raised its 2021 production estimate by 1 million carats to 32.5 million carats and kept its capital expenditure forecast unchanged at 21 billion roubles.

($1 = 70.5625 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALRS AAL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More