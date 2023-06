MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa may pay a dividend for the first half of 2023 if the situation on the world diamond market remains stable, Russian news agency Interfax quoted the governor of Russia's diamond-producing region of Yakutia as saying on Monday.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

