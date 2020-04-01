Russia's Alrosa eases April trade session rules due to coronavirus

Russian diamond producer Alrosa said on Wednesday it would ease trade session rules for customers in April as the spread of the coronavirus and related travel restrictions hit demand for precious stones around the globe.

Alrosa's April trade session will be conducted without the usual liability for clients to buy a certain amount of Alrosa's diamonds, the company said in a statement.

