Russia's Alrosa eases April trade session rules due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM said on Wednesday it would ease trade session rules for customers in April as the spread of the coronavirus and related travel restrictions hit demand for precious stones around the globe.

Alrosa's April trade session will be conducted without the usual liability for clients to buy a certain amount of Alrosa's diamonds, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.