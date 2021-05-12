ALRS

Russia's Alrosa April sales up 12% month-on-month

Polina Devitt Reuters
Russia's Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds, said on Wednesday that its April sales of rough and polished diamonds rose by 12% month on month to $401 million.

Alrosa's sales were at $15.6 million in April 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit demand and at $357 million in March this year.

