Russia's Alrosa agrees to sell part of its production to the state, says IFX

March 27 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry has agreed with diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM to purchase part of the company's production, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

As part of this agreement, state-owned precious metals and gems repository Gokhran purchased the first batch of diamonds from Alrosa in March this year.

The amount of the transaction is unknown.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

