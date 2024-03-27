News & Insights

Russia's Alrosa agrees to sell part of its production to the state, says IFX

Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

March 27, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by Maxim Rodionov for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry has agreed with diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM to purchase part of the company's production, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

As part of this agreement, state-owned precious metals and gems repository Gokhran purchased the first batch of diamonds from Alrosa in March this year.

The amount of the transaction is unknown.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Stocks mentioned

ALRS

