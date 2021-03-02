Russia's Alrosa 2020 net profit down 49%

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM said on Tuesday that its 2020 net profit fell by 49% to 32.2 billion roubles ($432 million) due to lower sales and negative impact of the forex rate amid the rouble depreciation.

Its 2020 revenue fell by 7% to 221.5 billion roubles, the company added in a statement.

($1 = 74.5300 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

