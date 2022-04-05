US Markets

Russia's Alfa Bank to face new U.S. sanctions- WSJ

Contributor
Costas Pitas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

April 5 (Reuters) - The United States will announce new sanctions on Russia's Alfa Bank as soon as on Wednesday, a Wall Street Journal reporter tweeted, as President Joe Biden's administration plans to further punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

