Russia's Alfa Bank to face new U.S. sanctions- WSJ

April 5 (Reuters) - The United States will announce new sanctions on Russia's Alfa Bank as soon as on Wednesday, a Wall Street Journal reporter tweeted, as President Joe Biden's administration plans to further punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

