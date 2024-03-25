News & Insights

Russia's agriculture watchdog may redistribute grain export quotas if firms fail standards

Credit: REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

March 25, 2024 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Russia's agricultural watchdog on Monday proposed the redistribution of quotas among grain exporters in case of systematic failures on the part of exporters, such as Russia's RIF trading house.

Earlier this month, the watchdog said it had noted a large number of complaints about grain shipped by RIF not meeting international standards.

