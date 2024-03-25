Russia's agriculture watchdog may redistribute grain export quotas if firms fail standards

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Russia's agricultural watchdog on Monday proposed the redistribution of quotas among grain exporters in case of systematic failures on the part of exporters, such as Russia's RIF trading house.

Earlier this month, the watchdog said it had noted a large number of complaints about grain shipped by RIF not meeting international standards.

(Writing by Felix Light, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.