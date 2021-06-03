Russia's agriculture ministry keeps 2021 wheat crop forecast unchanged -TASS

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry expects the country's 2021 wheat crop at 81 million tonnes, the TASS news agency quoted it as saying on Thursday.

The ministry said last month Russia's 2021 grain crop was expected at 127.4 million tonnes, including 81 million tonnes of wheat.

