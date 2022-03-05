Commodities

Russia's Aeroflot to halt flights abroad, except Belarus, from March 8

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM will stop all flights abroad with the exception of those to Belarus from March 8, the TASS news agency quoted the company as saying on Saturday.

Russia's state aviation authority on Saturday recommended that Russian airlines with foreign-leased aicraft to suspend flights of passengers and cargo abroad from Russia from March 6 and from foreign countries to Russia starting on March 8.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

