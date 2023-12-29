News & Insights

Commodities

Russia's Aeroflot raises passenger traffic forecast for 2023 to 47 mln

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 29, 2023 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM expects to have carried 47 million passengers this year, up from a previous forecast of 45.2 million passengers, the carrier's CEO Sergei Aleksandrovsky said on Friday.

Compared to 2022, traffic will increase by 15%, Aleksandrovsky said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

In the first 11 months of 2023, the airline's passenger traffic grew by 15.8% to 43.6 million people.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.