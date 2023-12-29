Russia's Aeroflot raises passenger traffic forecast for 2023 to 47 mln

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM expects to have carried 47 million passengers this year, up from a previous forecast of 45.2 million passengers, the carrier's CEO Sergei Aleksandrovsky said on Friday.

Compared to 2022, traffic will increase by 15%, Aleksandrovsky said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

In the first 11 months of 2023, the airline's passenger traffic grew by 15.8% to 43.6 million people.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)

