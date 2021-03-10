Russia's Aeroflot Q4 net loss widens as passenger traffic slumps

March 10 (Reuters) - Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss more than six times higher than a year before following coronavirus-related curbs on passenger traffic and a rise in fuel costs.

Aeroflot reported a net loss of 43.80 billion roubles ($594.2 million) for the last quarter of the year compared to 6.79 billion roubles a year before.

Its passenger traffic in 2020 halved from pre-pandemic levels, though it partially recovered after slumping nearly 90% in the second quarter.

($1 = 73.7148 roubles)

