Commodities

Russia's Aeroflot posts first quarterly profit in two years

Contributor
Anna Rzhevkina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot reported on Monday its first quarterly net profit since 2019 as a recovery of domestic and international traffic accelerated.

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM reported on Monday its first quarterly net profit since 2019 as a recovery of domestic and international traffic accelerated.

Aeroflot said its net profit in the third quarter was 11.6 billion roubles ($155 million) compared to a loss of 21.14 billion roubles a year ago.

During the third quarter, Aeroflot's passenger numbers on the domestic market were 27.4% higher than the same period in 2019, the company said.

($1 = 74.9610 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((anna.rzhevkina@tr.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular