Russia's Aeroflot posts first quarterly profit in two years

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM reported on Monday its first quarterly net profit since 2019 as a recovery of domestic and international traffic accelerated.

Aeroflot said its net profit in the third quarter was 11.6 billion roubles ($155 million) compared to a loss of 21.14 billion roubles a year ago.

During the third quarter, Aeroflot's passenger numbers on the domestic market were 27.4% higher than the same period in 2019, the company said.

($1 = 74.9610 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Edmund Blair)

