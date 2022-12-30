Commodities
Russia's Aeroflot buys 10 Boeing 777 planes it leased from Irish company

December 30, 2022 — 11:30 am EST

Written by Gleb Stolyarov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM said on Friday it had bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER long-haul planes it previously leased from an Irish company.

The planes have been leased by Aeroflot since 2013 and 2014.

"Aeroflot will continue to work on further implementation of aircraft buyout transactions in order to maintain the current fleet of foreign-made aircraft," Aeroflot said.

