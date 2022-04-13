Russia's Acron unable to pay dividend in full due to capital controls

April 13 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer Acron AKRN.MM said on Wednesday it was not able to pay in full the dividend it had announced in February, in part due to capital controls introduced by Russia in the wake of Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

Acron shareholders had on Feb. 25 approved a dividend of 240 roubles per share, or 8.82 billion roubles ($108 million) in total, but it said it would not be able to pay out 3.02 billion of that.

It cited "temporary measures introduced by Russian authorities to secure the country's financial stability", and also blamed a lack of addresses or banking information for some shareholders.

Acron did not say if it would at some stage be able to reinstate the full dividend.

Russia has introduced capital controls in response to Western sanctions and the Bank of Russia has barred Russian companies from paying dividends to overseas shareholders.

Other Russian companies have also found the Ukraine crisis constraining their dividend-paying abilities.

Gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L said on Wednesday it had postponed a decision on its 2021 final dividend payment, while several other Russian metals producers, including steel maker Severstal CHMF.MM, have also delayed dividend decisions.

($1 = 81.5260 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Holmes)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.