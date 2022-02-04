Russia's Acron to buy fertilizer plant from Brazil's Petrobras -minister

BRASILIA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Acron Group AKRN.MM reached a deal to acquire a fertilizer plant from Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Friday.

Dias said she was briefed by Petrobras' CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna and Mining and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque on the deal for the sale of the UFN3 plant, which comes a few weeks ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro's official trip to Russia.

Petrobras declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

