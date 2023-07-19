News & Insights

Russia's 2024 budget spending to be higher than current plan

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

July 19, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Wednesday said Russia's budget spending in 2024 would exceed the level currently envisaged in the budget plan for 2023-2025, the Interfax news agency reported.

Siluanov said the government expects to see an increase in non-oil and gas revenue next year.

An increase in Russia's debt burden is inevitable as Moscow spends on the military and economy, a deputy finance minister said this week, while around $5 billion in budget expenditure is set to be redistributed to more pressing causes next year.

