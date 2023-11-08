Russia's 2023 grain harvest at 147 mln tons so far -agriculture ministry

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia has already harvested 147 million metric tons of grain in 2023, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing the agriculture ministry.

The country's grain export potential is seen this year at 65 million tons, the agriculture ministry also said, according to the reports.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.