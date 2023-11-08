News & Insights

Russia's 2023 grain harvest at 147 mln tons so far -agriculture ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

November 08, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia has already harvested 147 million metric tons of grain in 2023, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing the agriculture ministry.

The country's grain export potential is seen this year at 65 million tons, the agriculture ministry also said, according to the reports.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

