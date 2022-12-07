Commodities

Russia's 2022/23 wheat exports seen at 43.9 mln T - Sovecon

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

December 07, 2022 — 09:13 am EST

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter. Its supplies are expected to be close to record highs in December subject to storms in its main Black Sea route.

"Current rapid exports are based on active sales since early October when Russian wheat started to regain its competitive edge," Sovecon said in a note.

Sovecon expects Russia's October-December wheat exports at 12.7 million tonnes, up 33% from the same period a year ago, the consultancy said.

However, Russian exports, according to Sovecon, will slow in late December-early 2023 due to recent falls in wheat prices in Chicago and Paris, competition with supplies from Ukraine, storms in the Black Sea, winter suspension of river navigation inside the country and a shortage of grain rail cars.

Lower supply from the European Union and potential weakening of the rouble currency against the dollar will support Russian wheat exports later in the second half of the season, the consultancy added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.