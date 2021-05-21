Commodities

Russia's 2021 grain and wheat crop to decline -Ifx, citing ministry

Contributors
Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

Russia's agriculture ministry expects the country's 2021 grain crop to decline to 127.4 million tonnes, including 80.7 million tonnes of wheat, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the ministry's base forecast.

Adds details, context

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry expects the country's 2021 grain crop to decline to 127.4 million tonnes, including 80.7 million tonnes of wheat, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the ministry's base forecast.

Russia competes with the European Union for the rank of the world's largest wheat exporter. Turkey, Egypt and Bangladesh are the largest buyers of its wheat. GRA/RU

Farmers in Russia were sowing their winter grains in dry soil last autumn for this year's crop, though mild winter partly repaired the damage.

The spring grain sowing is going well so far, but current dry weather means that more rains may be needed in the coming weeks - before harvesting starts in late June or early July.

Farmers have sown spring grains on 20.2 million hectares, or 69% of the planned area.

Two leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow - Sovecon and IKAR - said earlier in May they expected Russia's 2021 wheat crop at 81.7 million tonnes and 79 million tonnes, respectively.

Russia last year harvested 133.5 million tonnes of grain, including 85.9 million tonnes of wheat.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Polina Devitt; editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular