Russia's 2021 grain and wheat crop to decline -Ifx, citing ministry

Russia's agriculture ministry expects the country's 2021 grain crop to reach 127.4 million tonnes, including 80.7 million tonnes of wheat, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the ministry.

One of the world's largest wheat exporters, Russia last year harvested 133.5 million tonnes of grain, including 85.9 million tonnes of wheat.

