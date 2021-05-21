Russia's 2021 grain and wheat crop to decline -Ifx, citing ministry

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry expects the country's 2021 grain crop to reach 127.4 million tonnes, including 80.7 million tonnes of wheat, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the ministry.

One of the world's largest wheat exporters, Russia last year harvested 133.5 million tonnes of grain, including 85.9 million tonnes of wheat.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.