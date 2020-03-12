Russia's 2020 inflation will be close to 4% target - Ifax cites official

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published

Russia's 2020 inflation rate will be close to the central bank's 4% target, the Interfax news agency cited Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev as saying on Thursday.

The central bank is due to hold its next rate-setting meeting on March 20.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

