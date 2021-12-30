Russia's 2020 economic contraction revised to 2.7% - stats office

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's statistics committee on Thursday said it had revised the country's economic contraction for 2020 to 2.7% from an earlier reported fall of 3%, a year when economies around the world struggled under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic growth for 2019 was also revised, up to 2.2% from the earlier reported 2.0% estimate.

The Russian economy, recovering from the pandemic, is expected to grow 4.5% in 2021, President Vladimir Putin said last week.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

