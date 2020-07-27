Russians' short-term inflationary expectations rose in July, says c.bank

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Monday that households' short-term inflationary expectations had increased in July after having been on the decline since early May.

The bank last week cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 4.25% and said more cuts were possible because of low inflation and a shrinking economy.

Inflation last month stood at 3.2% but is expected to return gradually to the central bank's 4% target.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

