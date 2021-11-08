Russian Yamal gas flows into Germany remain eastbound again for 3nd day

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline between Russia and Germany were flowing eastbound for the third day running on Monday, data on German transmission company Gascade's website showed.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, resumed on Thursday after stopping most recently on Oct. 30 but were halted again on Saturday, a bullish factor in tight European gas markets at the start of winter.

