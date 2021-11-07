Russian Yamal gas flows into Germany remain eastbound again for 2nd day

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline between Russia and Germany were flowing eastbound for the second day running on Sunday, data on German transmission company Gascade's website showed.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, were resumed on Thursday after stopping most recently on Oct. 30 but halted again on Saturday, a bullish factor in tight European gas markets at the start of winter.

Entry flows at Mallnow stood at zero at 1230 GMT while exit flows - requests to transport gas into Poland from Germany - stood at 1,498,900 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour for the second hour running, the data showed.

The switch comes against a backdrop of accusations from some regional politicians that the Kremlin is not increasing supplies and calming spot prices in order to rev up pressure to approve the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is undergoing licencing procedures in Germany.

Russia had denied this and promised gas additions to the west from November 8 once its own stocks have been replenished.

Polish gas company PGNiG PGN.WA said on Saturday that Poland was receiving gas from both directions.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

