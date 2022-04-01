Russian yachts stranded in choppy sanctions waters

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - It was already dark in Trieste last month when Italian tax police seized the 530 million euro Sailing Yacht A. The colossal 143-metre vessel, designed by star architect Philippe Starck and sporting an underwater observation pod, belongs to Russian coal and fertiliser tycoon Andrey Melnichenko, who has been sanctioned by the European Union. Impounding trophy assets is an easy win for governments. Navigating complex sanctions rules is more costly and complicated.

Russian yachts are headline-grabbing targets. The country’s tycoons have been enthusiastic buyers of luxury boats, an industry that was worth 8 billion euros in 2021, according to Bain & Company. They are particularly fond of larger vessels: Russians accounted for between 30% and 40% of the market for mega-yachts longer than 60 meters, Massimo Perotti, the chairman of listed yachtmaker Sanlorenzo, told Breakingviews.

Yet impounding large boats is a bigger legal headache than seizing property or cash. Though the oligarchs are still the legal owners, the vessels require maintenance and crew to stay afloat. Annual bills are around 3% of the boat’s original price tag, says Perotti. With Russian owners banned from making payments, governments may have to foot the bill, hoping to recoup the cost once sanctions are lifted.

Tying the giant boats to blacklisted companies or people is also a challenge. The vessels are often controlled by shell companies to conceal their ultimate owner’s identity. The 38 million pound yacht Phi, impounded https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/38-million-superyacht-phi-detained-in-canary-wharf in London’s Canary Wharf earlier this week and which the British government says is owned by an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is registered to a St Kitts and Nevis company and carries a Maltese flag.

Italian officials are still trying to figure out who owns the $700 million Scheherazade, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleges belongs to Putin or a member of his circle. Governments are likely to face legal battles disputing seizures, or fights over costs. Meanwhile, a ban on luxury exports to Russia means boats still under construction are in legal limbo.

Sanctions rules make little provision for the long-term fate of the boats. Several U.S. congressmen have proposed a Yachts for Ukraine Act, which would sell the assets to raise cash. But doing so would flood the super-yacht market with second-hand vessels. For now, governments have no choice but to navigate choppy sanctions waters.

