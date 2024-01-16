News & Insights

Russian wholesale gasoline prices up amid major oil plant outage

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

January 16, 2024 — 06:06 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian wholesale gasoline Ai-92 grade prices rose by around 2% on Tuesday to 43,222 roubles ($493.19) per metric ton, data from the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) showed, as a major oil refinery had cut its output.

Industry sources said on Monday that Lukoil's LKOH.MM NORSI oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod may halve high-octane gasoline output after an emergency stoppage at one of two plant's catalytic cracking units.

The NORSI oil refinery, one of the largest in Russia, halted a unit after an unspecified incident.

Russia's energy ministry has said it was working with oil producers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel to the domestic market while maintenance was taking place at the plant.

($1 = 87.6375 roubles)

