Russian wheat sent lower by new crop and rouble weakness

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, a weaker rouble RU/RUB and lower export tax, analysts said on Monday.

Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain export taxes sharply on July 1 to support shipments in the July-June marketing season.

Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $17 to $358 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said.

Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices for supply in July and August were at $365-$370 a tonne vs $375-$385 a week ago.

Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 250,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports.

Wheat prices in the domestic market rose on higher demand from exporters, Sovecon said.

Some foreign traders started to conduct additional checks of farmers, probably to avoid buying any grain from Ukraine, it added.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Feb. 24. Moscow denies this.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

13,575 rbls/t

($222.5)

+150 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

25,900 rbls/t

-1,425 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

74,000 rbls/t

-1,000 rbls

- Domestic soybeans (Sovecon)

35,125 rbls/t

-975 rbls

- Export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,540/t

-$20

- Export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,370/t

-$20

- White sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$1,013.6/t

-$75.7

The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 7 *:

All grains:

Wheat

Barley

Crop, mln tonnes

8.8

5.4

2.8

Crop, as of same date in 2021

4.1

2.7

1.8

Yield, tonnes/hectare

4.0

4.0

4.9

Yield, as of same date in 2021

3.4

3.1

4.1

Harvested area, mln hectares

2.2

1.4

0.6

Harvested area, as of same date in 2021

1.4

0.9

0.5

* Russian agriculture ministry stopped publishing harvesting data.

($1 = 61.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

