Russian wheat rises with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained for the 4th consecutive week last week amid higher prices for the grain in Chicago Wv1 and Paris BL2H2, inflated by concerns of further export limits from the world's top wheat exporter, analysts said on Monday.

Russia may change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes in case of major price growth and plans to set a grain export quota in the first half of 2022 to secure domestic supply, its agriculture ministry said last week.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the second half of November was $328 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. 0#IKAR

Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $5 to $332 a tonne while barley rose by $3 to $296 a tonne.

The formula for the wheat export tax may change if prices reach $400 per tonne, the agriculture ministry said last week.

"The quota was not news as it was expected by the market. A threat to increase the tax was something new. At this stage, we believe that this risk is low," Sovecon said in a note.

Russian wheat exports are down by 34% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $77.1 per tonne this week.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

15,100 roubles/t ($208.5)

+200 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

36,050 rbls/t

+550 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

87,675 rbls/t

unchanged

- export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,375/t

+$10

- export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,370/t

-$5

- soybeans (Sovecon)

49,700 rbls/t

unchanged

- white sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$625.0/t

+$1

($1 = 72.4170 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

