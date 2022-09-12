Russian wheat prices rise with global benchmarks, demand - analyst

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week with global benchmarks Wv1 and demand from importers, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday.

Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said in a note.

Russia exported 640,000 tonnes of grain last week, down from 760,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data.

Sovecon expects Russian grain exports to grow to 4.95 million tonnes in September, up from 4.20 million in August.

Domestic wheat prices in roubles also rose last week amid demand from traders seeking to secure more grain for approaching vessels, it added.

Rains are expected to arrive in Russia's southern, central and Volga regions this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grain for the 2023 crop on 4.8 million hectares. That compares with 5.4 million hectares around the same date in 2021.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

12,250 rbls/t

($201.81)

+275 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

24,850 rbls/t

-825 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

72,500 rbls/t

-175 rbls

- Domestic soybeans (Sovecon)

31,900 rbls/t

-2,350 rbls

- Export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,270/t

-$90

- Export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,110/t

-$80

- White sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$805.9/t

-$32.4

Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 8:

All grains:

Wheat

Barley

Crop, mln tonnes

126.5

92.7

22.2

Crop, as of same date in 2021

96.0

69.3

17.2

Yield, tonnes/hectare

3.50

3.83

3.14

Yield, as of same date in 2021

2.67

2.92

2.42

Harvested area, mln hectares

36.1

24.2

7.1

Harvested area, as of same date in 2021

36.0

23.7

7.1

* Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season.

($1 = 60.7000 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

