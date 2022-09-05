Russian wheat prices fall with harvest pressure

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that demand from importers was rising.

State grain buyers for Egypt and Algeria bought Russian wheat last week.

Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $310 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

Russia exported 760,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 660,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data.

Sovecon sees wheat prices for immediate supply at $310-315 a tonne, down from $312-318 a week ago.

Russia is expected to remain mostly dry this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains for the 2023 crop on 2.5 million hectares. That compares with 2.9 million hectares around the same date in 2021.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

11,975 rbls/t($197.9)

+50 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

25,675 rbls/t

-425 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

72,675 rbls/t

-1,350 rbls

- Domestic soybeans (Sovecon)

34,250 rbls/t

unchanged

- Export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,360/t

-$70

- Export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,190/t

-$130

- White sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$838.3/t

-$48.4

Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 1:

All grains:

Wheat

Barley

Crop, mln tonnes

117.9

86.9

20.8

Crop, as of same date in 2021

90.9

66.0

16.4

Yield, tonnes/hectare

3.62

3.99

3.18

Yield, as of same date in 2021

2.73

3.00

2.46

Harvested area, mln hectares

32.5

21.8

6.5

Harvested area, as of same date in 2021

33.3

22.0

6.7

* Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season.

($1 = 60.5000 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.