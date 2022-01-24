Russian wheat prices down with weaker rouble

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week as the rouble weakened against the dollar, taking a hit from fears related to a stand-off between Moscow and the West over Ukraine, analysts said on Monday.

The West fears Russia may invade its neighbour. Russia denies planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands are not met.

Russian stocks fell and wheat prices in Chicago Wv1 rose last week amid these tensions. RU/RUB

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content loading from Black Sea ports for supply in February stood at $326 a tonne free on board (FOB), down $2 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. 0#IKAR

Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $1 at $331 per tonne, with barley stable at $295 a tonne.

Russian wheat exports are down by 40% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1 owing to a smaller crop and an export tax that had been set at $95.8 per tonne for Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.

The weather remains favourable for the 2022 crop, with healthy precipitation in the majority of winter wheat-producing regions last week, Sovecon said.

It kept its forecast for Russia's 2022 grain crop unchanged at 81.3 million tonnes, up from 75.9 million tonnes in 2021.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

14,975 roubles/t($190.9)

-100 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

36,200 rbls/t

+825 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

86,500 rbls/t

+500 rbls

- Export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,375/t

+$25

- Export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,355/t

+$10

- Soybeans (Sovecon)

43,900 rbls/t

+200 rbls

- White sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$652.8/t

-$16.4

($1 = 78.4260 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

