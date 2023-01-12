Russian wheat offered lowest in Turkey’s 565,000 T wheat tender

Adds detail from paragraph two

HAMBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The lowest price in the first round of offers in the tender on Thursday from Turkey's state grain board TMO to purchase 565,000 tonnes of milling wheat was believed to be $328.99 a tonne c&f for Russian-origin wheat, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was submitted by trading house Grainflower, which offered to supply an estimated 340,000 tonnes of the tender volume with Russian wheat at $328.99 or $329.99 a tonne c&f, they said.

The offers were made for the Feb. 1 to March 15 shipment period, they said.

The TMO traditionally undertakes several rounds of negotiations seeking lower prices than the initial offers. Initial results of the tender are expected later on Thursday, they said.

Traders said this was followed by other offers generally ranging between $334 to $339.70 a tonne c&f, with Black Sea region wheat also expected to be largely supplied.

Russian wheat has been offered very cheaply in Middle Eastern import markets this week in c&f terms including ocean shipping costs after Russian traders returned to work following the eastern European Christmas holidays.

This was despite removal of some re-insurance cover for ships sailing from Russian ports which sharply increased shipping insurance costs.

Russian wheat was also offered sharply below west EU c&f prices in a tender from Egypt on Tuesday with Egypt eventually buying 120,000 tonnes from Russia.

The TMO’s tender on Thursday seeks wheat shipment in two periods, Feb. 1 and March 15 and also March 1 and March 31 in a series of consignments to different Turkish ports.

Wheat already in warehouses in Turkey can also be offered.

The tender continues active grain imports by Turkey. The country is among importers benefiting from the agreement in autumn 2022 to continue the safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s rain exports.

