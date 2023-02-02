Russian wheat lowest price offer in Egypt's GASC tender -traders

Adds detail, other offers in price table

HAMBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to purchase wheat on Thursday was believed to be $322.80 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) for wheat sourced from Russia, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Grainflower.

The tender seeks shipment in February and March. No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Thursday after continued price negotiations, they said.

GASC is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat with finance provided in the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Programme funded by the World Bank to help Egypt overcome its economic difficulties.

Payment is on sight (immediate) with offers sought on a c&f basis, which includes costs for ocean shipping. Shipment from all origins specified by GASC will be during the periods from Feb. 26 to March 10 and/or March 11 to March 20.

Traders said these offers were submitted in the tender with price per tonne c&f:

Supplier Tonnes Origin Shipment Price

Cofco 60,000 Romania March 11-20 $348.99

Dreyfus 55,000 Russia March 11-20 $335.94

Egyptian African 60,000 Russia Feb 26-March 23 $337

Grainflower 120,000 Russia Feb. 26-March 10 $323.40

Grainflower 120,000 Russia March 11-20 $322.80

Ameropa 55,000 Romania March 11-20 $344.90

Buildcom 55,000 Bulgaria March 11-20 $340.93

Aston 60,000 Russia Feb. 26-March 11 $324.45

Aston 60,000 Russia March 11-20 $324.45

Soufflet 60,000 France Feb. 26-March 10 $353.75

Grain Star 60,000 Russia Feb. 26-March 10 $332.50

Nibulon 30,000 Ukraine March 11-20 $333

Sierentz 55,000 Russia March 11-20 $325.80

Agro Chirnogi 60,000 Romania March 11-20 $340.50

Cargill 60,000 Russia March 11-20 $332.90

GASC may reject offers with conditional specifications even if they have low prices, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

