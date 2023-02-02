Commodities

Russian wheat lowest price offer in Egypt's GASC tender- traders

February 02, 2023 — 06:45 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters

HAMBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to purchase wheat on Thursday was believed to be $322.80 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) for wheat sourced from Russia, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Grainflower.

The tender seeks shipment in February and March. No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Thursday after continued price negotiations, they said.

