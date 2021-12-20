Russian wheat falls, tracking global benchmarks
MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell for a third consecutive week last week, tracking lower prices in Chicago Wv1 and Paris BL2H2 and after only a small reduction in Russia's upcoming grain export quota, analysts said on Monday.
Russia plans to set its wheat export quota at 8 million tonnes for Feb. 15 to June 30, 2022, the country's economy ministry said on Friday, marking a 1 million tonne reduction from a previously planned level.
Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late December or early January was quoted at $329 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $5 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. 0#IKAR
Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $3 to $335 a tonne, while barley fell by $5 to $299 a tonne.
Russian wheat exports are down by 37.5% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and an export tax, which will rise to $94.0 per tonne this week.
The formula of this tax will have a higher multiplier if prices rise to $375 per tonne and the multiplier will rise further if prices reach $400 per tonne, a proposal on the state website for regulations showed on Friday.
Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:
Product:
Price at the end of last week:
Change from week earlier
- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)
15,075 roubles/t
($202.76)
-125 rbls
- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)
35,850 rbls/t
-900 rbls
- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)
85,675 rbls/t
-650 rbls
- export sunflower oil (Sovecon)
$1,295/t
-$80
- export sunflower oil (IKAR)
$1,315/t
-$60
- soybeans (Sovecon)
43,300 rbls/t
-3,100 rbls
- white sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)
$645.6/t
+$3
($1 = 74.3497 roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)
((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.