Russian wheat falls, tracking global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell for a third consecutive week last week, tracking lower prices in Chicago Wv1 and Paris BL2H2 and after only a small reduction in Russia's upcoming grain export quota, analysts said on Monday.

Russia plans to set its wheat export quota at 8 million tonnes for Feb. 15 to June 30, 2022, the country's economy ministry said on Friday, marking a 1 million tonne reduction from a previously planned level.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late December or early January was quoted at $329 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $5 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. 0#IKAR

Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $3 to $335 a tonne, while barley fell by $5 to $299 a tonne.

Russian wheat exports are down by 37.5% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and an export tax, which will rise to $94.0 per tonne this week.

The formula of this tax will have a higher multiplier if prices rise to $375 per tonne and the multiplier will rise further if prices reach $400 per tonne, a proposal on the state website for regulations showed on Friday.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

15,075 roubles/t

($202.76)

-125 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

35,850 rbls/t

-900 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

85,675 rbls/t

-650 rbls

- export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,295/t

-$80

- export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,315/t

-$60

- soybeans (Sovecon)

43,300 rbls/t

-3,100 rbls

- white sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$645.6/t

+$3

($1 = 74.3497 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

