Russian wheat export prices rise with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose in the first 10 days of May, supported by higher prices in Chicago Wv1 and Paris BL2U1 on corn supply concerns and despite low market activity during Russia's May 1-10 official holiday, analysts said on Tuesday.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in June was at $278 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $13 from late April, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. 0#IKAR

Sovecon, another consultancy, said that wheat prices rose by $4 to $274 a tonne, while barley was up $2 at $247 a tonne. 0#GRAIN-RU

"Trading activity at export terminals was close to zero. Many traders were on vacation while farmers were busy in fields. However, bids continued to rise on stronger demand," Sovecon said in a note.

Weather remains favourable for Russia's coming wheat crop with healthy rains in Russia's central and Volga regions the previous week. The southern regions were a bit dry but more rains are expected this week, Sovecon said.

IKAR said that it reduced its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 500,000 tonnes to 79 million tonnes. It expects Russia's carry-over stocks at June 30, when the current 2020/21 marketing season ends, to be 12 million tonnes.

Following is a summary of other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from late April

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

14,225 roubles/t

($192.4)

unchanged

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

52,875 rbls/t

unchanged

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

115,025 rbls/t

unchanged

- export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,545/t

unchanged

- export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,530/t

-$20

- Soybeans (Sovecon)

49,100 rbls/t

unchanged

- white sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$602.04/t

-$1.6

($1 = 73.9400 roubles)

