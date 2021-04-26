Commodities

Russian wheat export prices rise with global benchmarks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

Russian wheat export prices rose for a third week in a row last week, buoyed by higher prices in Chicago and Paris <BL2U1 on supply concerns, analysts said on Monday.

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for a third week in a row last week, buoyed by higher prices in Chicago WN1 and Paris <BL2U1 on supply concerns, analysts said on Monday.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in May was at $265 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $17 from the previous week, IKAR agriculture consultancy said. 0#IKAR

Sovecon, another consultancy, said that both wheat and barley prices rose by $6 to $253 and $239 a tonne respectively. 0#GRAIN-RU

The weather remains favourable for Russia's upcoming wheat crop in general, Sovecon said.

However, farmers in some of Russia's central regions will have to replant a substantial area with spring barley, wheat, corn or sunflower seeds because their winter wheat was damaged last winter, it added.

Following is a summary of other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

13,750 roubles/t

($183.97)

+150 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

52,700 rbls/t

-400 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

112,525 rbls/t

unchanged

- export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,560/t

+$20

- export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,550/t

+$25

- Soybeans (Sovecon)

48,800 rbls/t

unchanged

- white sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$584.9/t

+$6.9

($1 = 74.7400 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova Editing by David Goodman )

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular