Russian wheat export prices rise with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for a third week in a row last week, buoyed by higher prices in Chicago WN1 and Paris <BL2U1 on supply concerns, analysts said on Monday.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in May was at $265 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $17 from the previous week, IKAR agriculture consultancy said. 0#IKAR

Sovecon, another consultancy, said that both wheat and barley prices rose by $6 to $253 and $239 a tonne respectively. 0#GRAIN-RU

The weather remains favourable for Russia's upcoming wheat crop in general, Sovecon said.

However, farmers in some of Russia's central regions will have to replant a substantial area with spring barley, wheat, corn or sunflower seeds because their winter wheat was damaged last winter, it added.

Following is a summary of other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

13,750 roubles/t

($183.97)

+150 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

52,700 rbls/t

-400 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

112,525 rbls/t

unchanged

- export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,560/t

+$20

- export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,550/t

+$25

- Soybeans (Sovecon)

48,800 rbls/t

unchanged

- white sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$584.9/t

+$6.9

($1 = 74.7400 roubles)

