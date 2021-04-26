Russian wheat export prices rise with global benchmarks
MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for a third week in a row last week, buoyed by higher prices in Chicago WN1 and Paris <BL2U1 on supply concerns, analysts said on Monday.
Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in May was at $265 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $17 from the previous week, IKAR agriculture consultancy said. 0#IKAR
Sovecon, another consultancy, said that both wheat and barley prices rose by $6 to $253 and $239 a tonne respectively. 0#GRAIN-RU
The weather remains favourable for Russia's upcoming wheat crop in general, Sovecon said.
However, farmers in some of Russia's central regions will have to replant a substantial area with spring barley, wheat, corn or sunflower seeds because their winter wheat was damaged last winter, it added.
Following is a summary of other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:
Product:
Price at the end of last week:
Change from week earlier
- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)
13,750 roubles/t
($183.97)
+150 rbls
- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)
52,700 rbls/t
-400 rbls
- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)
112,525 rbls/t
unchanged
- export sunflower oil (Sovecon)
$1,560/t
+$20
- export sunflower oil (IKAR)
$1,550/t
+$25
- Soybeans (Sovecon)
48,800 rbls/t
unchanged
- white sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)
$584.9/t
+$6.9
($1 = 74.7400 roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova Editing by David Goodman )
((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.