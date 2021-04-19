Russian wheat export prices rise with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for the second week in a row last week due to higher prices in Chicago WK1 and Paris BL2U1, analysts said on Monday.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in April was at $248 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $1 from the previous week, IKAR agriculture consultancy said. 0#IKAR

Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices rose by $3 to $247 per tonne, while barley was steady at $233 a tonne. 0#GRAIN-RU

Demand for Siberian wheat from Kazakhstan, which shares a free customs zone with Russia and is not subject to Moscow's recently-raised grain export taxes, is up significantly, Sovecon said.

Weather conditions remain favourable for the upcoming crop in Russia and Ukraine in general, although some farmers in Russia's south are concerned about rains slowing down their spring grain sowing and complicating input of fertilisers, Sovecon said.

In Russia's central regions - Tambov, Lipetsk, and Voronezh - some farmers report a high percentage of their winter wheat sowings being in bad condition after winter, Sovecon said, adding that a large part of this area is likely to be replanted with spring wheat.

Following is a summary of other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

13,600 roubles/t

($178.8)

+50 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

53,100 rbls/t

-250 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

112,525 rbls/t

-825 rbls

- export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,540/t

+$45

- export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,525/t

+$35

- Soybeans (Sovecon)

48,800 rbls/t

+1,000 rbls

- white sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$578.1/t

-$9.5

($1 = 76.0440 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

