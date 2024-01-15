Russian wheat export prices eased last week - analysts

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Export prices for Russian wheat fell slightly last week amid weak global demand, analysts said.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in February was $242 per metric ton, down $2 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy reported.

The Sovecon agriculture consultancy pegged the same class of wheat at $243-246 a ton FOB last week.

Last week Egypt’s state grains buyer GASC bought 360,000 metric tons of Russian wheat again, as in the previous tender, at $265 FOB (270-day payment delay).

Russia exported 0.75 million tons of grain last week, down from 0.91 million tons the previous week. The exports included 0.64 million tons of wheat (0.75 million tons a week ago), Sovecon wrote, citing port data.

The first estimate of wheat exports in January is 3.5-4.0 million tons versus 3.9 million tons a year ago, Sovecon wrote.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Most recent data:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

12,450 rbls/t

-50 rbls/t

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

23,925 rbls/t

-500 rbls/t

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

72,825 rbls/t

-425 rbls/t

- Domestic soybeans (Sovecon)

35,500 rbls/t

-400 rbls/t

- Export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$790/t

+$10/t

- White sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$642.04/t

+$14.13/t

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

