Russian wheat export prices down with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week following a decline in wheat in Chicago Wv1 and Paris BL2H3 amid active supplies from the Black Sea and demand from Egypt, analysts said on Monday.

Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in late December-early January were at $314 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $1 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

Russian grain exports fell to 550,000 tonnes last week from 1.0 million tonnes in previous week due to storms in the Black Sea and the lower water level in the Azov sea, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data.

Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell by $2 to $312-316 per tonne, it added.

Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 2.47 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. The ministry plans to buy up to 3 million tonnes this season.

Rains are expected to arrive to parts of Russia's southern regions this week improving weather conditions for the major wheat producing area of the country which was dry in recent weeks, Sovecon said.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

12,600 rbls/t

($201.3)

-50 rbls

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

24,475 rbls/t

+600 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

74,175 rbls/t

+350 rbls

- Domestic soybeans (Sovecon)

31,550 rbls/t

+250 rbls

- Export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,140/t

-$40

- Export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,100/t

unchanged

- White sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$730.4/t

-$13.7

Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Dec. 8:

All grains:

Wheat

Barley

Corn

Sunseeds

Crop, mln tonnes

158.1

105.5

24.6

12.7

14.7

Crop, as of same date in 2021

126.7

79.0

19.0

15.9

15.8

Yield, tonnes/hectare

3.42

3.61

3.10

6.00

1.81

Yield, as of same date in 2021

2.79

2.84

2.41

5.58

1.64

Harvested area, mln hectares

46.3

29.2

7.9

2.1

8.1

Harvested area, as of same date in 2021

45.4

27.8

7.9

2.9

9.6

* Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season.

** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop.

($1 = 62.6000 roubles)

