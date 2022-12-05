Russian wheat export prices down with global benchmarks

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell slightly last week following a decline in wheat in Chicago Wv1 and Paris BL2H3 amid a record harvest in Russia and active supplies from the Black Sea, analysts said on Monday.

Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in late December-early January were at $315 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $2 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

Russia continues to export wheat relatively fast for this time of the season with 1 million tonnes of grain exported last week, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data.

Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell by $1 to $314-318 per tonne, it added.

Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 2.21 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. The ministry plans to buy up to 3 million tonnes this season.

Farmers have planted winter grains on 17.7 million hectares, compared with 18.4 million hectares around the same date a year earlier, the consultancy said.

The weather conditions remain good for winter wheat in the Volga and the central regions of Russia, Sovecon said, adding that it is dryer than normal in the southern region, a major wheat producer.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

Product:

Price at the end of last week:

Change from week earlier

- Domestic 3rd class wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon)

12,650 rbls/t

unchanged

- Sunflower seeds (Sovecon)

23,875 rbls/t

+1,300 rbls

- Domestic sunflower oil (Sovecon)

73,825 rbls/t

-100 rbls

- Domestic soybeans (Sovecon)

31,300 rbls/t

+400 rbls

- Export sunflower oil (Sovecon)

$1,180/t

-$60

- Export sunflower oil (IKAR)

$1,100/t

-$90

- White sugar, Russia's south (IKAR)

$744.1/t

-$1.1

Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Dec. 1:

All grains:

Wheat

Barley

Corn

Sunseeds

Crop, mln tonnes

156.2

105.3

24.5

11.3

13.7

Crop, as of same date in 2021

126.3

79.0

18.9

15.6

15.7

Yield, tonnes/hectare

3.39

3.60

3.09

5.95

1.83

Yield, as of same date in 2021

2.79

2.84

2.41

5.56

1.63

Harvested area, mln hectares

46.0

29.2

7.9

1.9

7.5

Harvested area, as of same date in 2021

45.3

27.8

7.9

2.8

9.6

* Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season.

** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop.

